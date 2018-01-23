Watch: Claudette Buttigieg on PN mistakes... moving forward
Times Talk hosts Opposition MP, Deputy Speaker
Nationalist MP and Deputy Speaker Claudette Buttigieg fields questions about the state of her party and its leadership seven months after many political upheavals in the PN.
She is also asked whether she would have attended the opening of the Valletta council offices, after the PN had lambasted the property transfer as scandalous.
Ms Buttigieg defended the bickering within the parliamentary group as a healthy debate, saying that perhaps it was hard for voters to get used to this style of openness, compared to the "behind closed doors" approach of the Labour Party.
The full edition of Times Talk will be available on Wednesday.
