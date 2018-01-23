X

Closing in:

Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 11:01 by Vanessa Macdonald

Two-thirds of ODZ applications for houses approved

607 applications in four years

Two-thirds of the applications filed between 2013 and 2017 for residences outside the development zones were approved.

There were 607 applications made, of which 417 were approved.

The information was given by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg in reply to a Parliamentary Question by MP Toni Bezzina. This includes new structures as well as alternations to existing ones, extensions, as well as sanctioning of irregular ones.

Seventy applications were turned down, with 101 still pending and 19 withdrawn by the applicant.

   YEAR
   		 APPLIED GRANTED
2013 63 54
2014 65 57
2015 113 98
2016 186 140
2017 180 68

