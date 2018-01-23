Two-thirds of ODZ applications for houses approved
607 applications in four years
Two-thirds of the applications filed between 2013 and 2017 for residences outside the development zones were approved.
There were 607 applications made, of which 417 were approved.
The information was given by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg in reply to a Parliamentary Question by MP Toni Bezzina. This includes new structures as well as alternations to existing ones, extensions, as well as sanctioning of irregular ones.
Seventy applications were turned down, with 101 still pending and 19 withdrawn by the applicant.
| YEAR
|APPLIED
|GRANTED
|2013
|63
|54
|2014
|65
|57
|2015
|113
|98
|2016
|186
|140
|2017
|180
|68
