Removal of soil from Naxxar site should not even be considered - archaeologists, Din l-Art Ħelwa

Tal-Wej was scheduled in 2011.

The removal of soil from a Naxxar site with archaeological interest possibly dating back to Roman times should not even be considered, archaeologists and Din l-Art Ħelwa are urging the Planning Authority.

The application is for the removal of soil in an Out of Development Zone for archaeological investigation in an area known as Tal-Wej.

The particular site that is awaiting the go ahead for investigation was in 2011 included in an area scheduled for archaeological and ecological importance.

However, this same site was mysteriously omitted from the Listed Natural Heritage areas illustrated on the publicly available PA geoserver. The Archaeological Society Malta and DLĦ are not aware that the plot in question was ever removed from the protected area designation.

The two organisations expressed their “disappointment that this application should even be under consideration.” They back up their appeal by noting that the development is being proposed on land which in 2011 was scheduled for level two in view of its ecology, class A for its archaeology and is known to contain class B vine trenches which could possibly date back to Roman times.

They told the Times of Malta that an archaeological exploration of the Tal-Wej area was carried out in the 1980s, followed by a preliminary report.

In view of this and the destructive nature of an archaeological excavation, presently there was no reason or outstanding research agenda making it necessary to revisit the site archaeologically.

“Even the most inexperienced novice archaeologist would tell you the soil covering land in an area of archaeological importance is intrinsically part of the archaeological value of the site and may contain the only artefacts that can be used to date or assign a function to features underneath.”

Removal of soil for archaeological investigation was therefore “unwarranted, methodologically flawed and damaging” to the site’s archaeological value.

Since the soil removal in the area applied for is de facto an archaeological exploration, the two pointed out that according to the Cultural Heritage Act only the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage can authorise excavations.

The same act specifies that archaeological excavations or explorations can only be made by the Superintendent, or with the written permission of the Superintendent.

The Archaeological Society and DLĦ appealed to the PA to recommend refusal of this application.

People have until February 9 to officially object to this application, which DLĦ has already done, raising questions about the purpose behind this investigation, which is unclear.

Another objector also questioned whether the area would be returned to its current format, while separate protestors noted that the application was “a mere pretext to a future application and hence the authority should not authorise the disruption of this site under the excuse of an archaeological investigation”.