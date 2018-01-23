Stop acting like a tabloid journalist, Pullicino Orlando tells Casa

At war: Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando and David Casa.

Updated 12.30pm with Casa's reply

Former MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando has accused MEP David Casa of dramatising FIAU reports he claims are in his possession, which link Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi to corruption.

In a statement, Dr Pullicino Orlando said that while allegations of corruption should be thoroughly investigated, Mr Casa, as a senior politician, was not expected to behave like a tabloid journalist – teasing his audience for months on end with allegations which have not been substantiated.

Mr Casa said he gave the European Central Bank further evidence on Pilatus bank, which he claimed went beyond “merely flouting” anti-money laundering rules.

Mr Casa said he was seriously considering handing over a leaked report by the FIAU, the anti-money laundering agency, to an inquiring magistrate for justice to be done.

But the former Nationalist MP and now chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology is not impressed:

"His behaviour in this, and other, instances is being widely regarded as an attempt at destabilising our democratically elected government by using his influence at a European level. The negative effect his shenanigans are having on our country’s institutions is devastating."

He asked why Mr Casa had not passed the documents over to the competent authorities yet and whether he was aware that this delay is, in itself, illegal.

Furthermore, it was a criminal offence to be in the possession of such documents. Did Mr Casa consider himself to be above the law, he asked.

Dr Pullicino also asked whether Mr Casa had verified whether or not the author of this particular document was – as had been claimed - purposely drafting a document which was meant to be leaked.

"Mr Casa should put this charade to an end. Suggesting that voicing the thoughts of many is an attempt at intimidation is ludicrous – to say the least. If Mr Casa really felt strongly about his loyalty towards his countrymen he would not be acting in a manner which is widely being considered to be the epitome of perfidiousness," Dr Pullicino said.

Yesterday, Mr Casa said in reaction to a post by Dr Pullicino Orlando that attempts to intimidate him by people close to Castille would be futile. "The call for my arrest by a person close to the Prime Minister and the holder of a public appointee on a government body is disgraceful," Mr Casa said.

Casa hits back

In a reply, Mr Casa said Dr Pullicino Orlando was paid handsomely from people's taxes, apparently in order to be wheeled out to do Castille's dirty bidding.

"The evidence of criminal activity already in the public domain and the complacency and complicity of the now politically captured institutions requires a different approach."

He said he would release the FIAU report "when the expert analysis is completed. Not a second before. And definitely not because I am called on by a political appointee indebted to his political masters for his lucrative taxpayer-funded position."

"No threats of arrest will stop me from carrying out my duty. I will publish the conclusive FIAU report. And it will leave the Prime Minister with no option but to sack Konrad Mizzi."

In a dig at the end of his statement, Mr Casa said the chairman of Malta Council of Science and Technology might consider "at least pretending to dedicate some office hours to the role we pay him to be carrying out".