PN appoints new information director

Jesmar Baldacchino has been appointed the Nationalist Party’s information director.

Mr Baldacchino, 39, has a diploma in digital marketing and photography and has been working in journalism, communications and public relations for the past 20 years.

He worked in several newsrooms including at Net News, RTK and Newsbook. Most recently, he was deputy editor of the Sunday paper Illum.

He has also served in the public relations office of former Justice Minister Chris Said as well as in the communications offices of former MEP Therese Comodini Cachia and MEP Francis Zammit Dimech.

He will be replacing David Bonello who resigned for personal reasons.

Mr Baldacchino’s appointment comes into effect on February 5.