Motorcyclist injured in Mrieħel accident

Photo: Jonathan Borg

A 56-year-old motorcyclist from St Paul's Bay was injured in a traffic accident in Mrieħel. His condition is not yet known.

The biker was riding a BMW that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 207 that was being driven by a 34-year-old man from Għargħur.

The accident happened at Mdina Road, Mrieħel at 5.30pm.