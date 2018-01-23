Motorcyclist awarded €57,000 damages after crash

A motorcyclist injured in a traffic accident in Gozo four years ago has been awarded over €57,000 in damages by the Gozo courts.

Robert Grima filed his action for damages before Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri against Valerie Rotin. He claimed that while he was driving his motor bike along a main road in Victoria, Gozo he was involved in an accident caused by Ms Rotin emerging onto the main road in her car without stopping at the stop sign.

The medical expert who examined Mr Grima after the accident concluded that he had sustained a 10 per cent permanent disability as he had broken both his pelvis and one of his shoulder blades and had required surgery.

Magistrate Vella Cuschieri said that there was no doubt that Mr Grima was the main road user and that his version of events was more credible than that of Ms Rotin.

According to Mr Grima, he was driving along the main road when Ms Rotin emerged from a side street without stopping. The court noted that it seemed most likely that Ms Rotin had driven out of the side street in the middle of the road without keeping a proper look out.

In liquidating the damages the court took into consideration the 10 per cent disability Mr Grima had sustained and his age at the time of the accident, namely 44 years.

The court found Ms Rotin to be responsible for the accident and ordered her to pay Mr Grima €57,081 in damages