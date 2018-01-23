X

Closing in:

Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 12:52

Inquiry launched after 'aggressive' man suffers injuries during arrest

10 involved in detention centre disturbance held

A magisterial inquiry and an internal investigation by the police have been launched after a Palestinian migrant was injured, apparently while under arrest.

The incident happened late on Monday.

The man was among 10 migrants who were arrested after a disturbance at Safi detention camp.

All 10 were taken to police headquarters.

The Palestinian man refused the normal police search and was aggressive with officers, the police said. 

He was later taken to Floriana health centre, where he was found to have suffered a serious injury and needed stitches behind one of his ears.

He was then taken back to police headquarters and, as is usual procedure, a magisterial inquiry was launched, as well as an internal investigation.

The persons involved in the disturbance are to be taken to court later today. 

