'Disturbing that Ferris is being asked to divulge information to OPM'

A Socialist MEP said she was disturbed to hear that Jonathan Ferris was being asked to divulge information to the Office of the Prime Minister prior to being granted whistleblower status.

The former Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) investigator specialising in prosecuting fraud cases was fired from his post shortly after he finalised a report calling for criminal action against Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi. Mr Ferris insists that the termination of his employment was illegal and abusive.

Since then, Mr Ferris has sought legal protection as a whistleblower but the request he sent to the Justice Ministry was redirected to the external whistleblower officer at the Cabinet Office. In a judicial protest, his lawyers said Mr Ferris was asked to disclose all information he had before actually being granted whistleblower status.

Without the protection, Mr Ferris could face a five-year jail-term and a €100,000 fine for blowing the whistle on any corruption he may have witnessed during his time at the FIAU.

'Unacceptable' - MEP Gomes

Ana Gomes, a vocal critic of Joseph Muscat's government, said this was unacceptable:

"I am disturbed to hear that he is being asked. If that is confirmed, it is totally unacceptable - particularly when the said information may include further relevant elements about a minister and the Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister, persons who were already exposed in Panama Papers but are kept in government," the MEP said.

She noted that the status to grant Mr Ferris protection had already been requested when a European Parliament delegation visited Malta in December.

"I believe that the information in Mr Ferris' possession may be important. I call again on the Maltese government to ensure he is given whistleblower status and to take all appropriate measures to ensure adequate protection to him and his family."

The government has maintained that the police were already providing protection for Mr Ferris.

'Only anti-Opposition whistleblowers protected' - MEP Casa

In a statement, Nationalist MEP David Casa said the fact Mr Ferris is being asked to divulge information to the Office of the Prime Minister prior to his being granted this status is dangerous and contemptible "particularly because the information in his possession is likely to feature people in the Office of the Prime Minister".

"It is clear that Mr Ferris, because of his previous roles, has information related to criminal activity of senior government officials... Unfortunately, whistleblowers are only protected when they can be used as a tool against the Opposition. When this is not the case every effort is made to discredit, deride and undermine them," he said.