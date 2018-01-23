Debono Grech not guilty of threatening policeman

Joe Debono Grech

Former Labour Minister Joe Debono Grech has been acquitted of having threatened a police officer at Mġarr harbour in September.

Mr Debono Grech, 78, had allegedly argued with a constable after he felt that no action was taken when he went to the police station to complain that a truck was blocking a large number of cars. The truck had an apparent brake failure.

Mr Debono Grech told the constable he would report him to the prime minister and the police commissioner.

The court, presided by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, said it was not a crime to report a policeman if one thought that he had failed in his duties, or when one disagreed with his actions.

Furthermore, Mr Debono Grech was an individual known to take action "so as to put matters in order."

As a Gozo Channel director he had taken action in the public interest by reporting the fact that a truck was blocking the road, barring some 40 vehicles from proceeding up the ferry ramp.

“Police officers should lend an ear to any citizen coming forward to ask for help or to report some abuse, whoever this individual may be,” the magistrate said.

Lawyer Anton Refalo was defence counsel.

During the sitting, Mr Debono Grech insisted on the case being heard upon its merits even though a lack of details on the summons could have led to an acquittal. The former politician expressed his wish of being granted the opportunity to clear his name.