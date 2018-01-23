Co-accused in Birkirkara murder granted bail

Two Libyan brothers who stand accused of the murder of a compatriot in November last year in Birkirkara have been granted bail.

Siraj S.B. Shalgum, 36 and Husain Saleh Belgasem Shalgum, 31, were arraigned in December and pleaded not guilty to having caused the death of 40-year old Fouzi Fari Etwaish following a fight inside their home in Bwieraq Street.

In an earlier sitting during the compilation of evidence the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, had heard how the victim had suffered a deep wound in his upper thigh after being stabbed in the course of the heated argument.

The prosecution had explained how on that fateful November 25 night, close to 3.20am, police at the Birkirkara station had received a request to assist a person who, they were told, had tumbled down the stairs inside a residence close by.

Although later both brothers had insisted that there had been no argument that night with the victim, neighbours had told the police how they had heard shouting and noiss from the direction of the Libyans’ residence.

Police found splashes of blood at the entrance of the residence, along the staircase as well as in the kitchen. Blood-stained soapy water in the street outside seemed to indicate that the two suspects had attempted to wash away the tell-tale traces before the arrival of the police. Their movements were reportedly captured on CCTV footage.

The elder brother had insisted that a suspected stab wound on his shoulder was an injury suffered when he hit the stair railing while trying to lift the victim at the bottom of the stairs.

A garment found by investigators in a rubbish bin inside the accused’s home had holes compatible to the wounds found on the victim’s arm. The bare-chested victim had been rushed to hospital in an ambulance, succumbing to his grievous injuries shortly after.

While the compilation of evidence continues, the two men have been granted bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €50,000 for each.

Inspectors James Grech and Roderick Spiteri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are defence counsel.