AUM students, staff told about 'surprise' inspectors' visit a day earlier

The American University of Malta got the green light from the local education authorities after a spot check on Friday found that all was in line with the conditions of the licence granted by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE).

The spot check at the AUM premises in Cospicua was meant to be a surprise visit, but the Times of Malta is informed that AUM staff and students were given 24-hours’ notice by AUM officials that NCFHE inspectors were to visit the following day.

Two NCFHE officials carried out the ‘surprise’ visit, and less than an hour after leaving the NCFHE issued a press statement saying the AUM was respecting all the conditions of its licence.

Sources close to the campus said that during the visit, the two officials met students and staff, and discussed various issues, including the lack of resources and other problems currently facing the Jordanian-led educational facility.

“We were surprised to learn that less than an hour after the inspectors left, the NCFHE issued a statement that all was well at the AUM,” one student said.

“At first we thought it was a joke. How can anyone assess such complex issues is such a short time?” another student asked.

Without referring to its spot check earlier in the day, the NCFHE said in a statement on Friday afternoon that the AUM had not breached any conditions.

AUM staff and students given 24 hours’ notice

The NCFHE, which is appointed by the Office of the Prime Minister, said that “to date the AUM has not breached any condition that can justify the NCFHE to consider revoking its licence”.

Last week, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat likened the AUM to the University of Malta, calling the two “brilliant institutions”.He said that despite its delayed start, he saw “traces of success” at the AUM.

Originally planning to open its doors in 2016, the AUM started its first academic year in September 2017 with just 15 students despite planning to recruit more than 300 in its first year.

AUM provost John Ryder has repeatedly refused to say how many students were attracted to the AUM campus, although he admitted that the situation was “challenging”.

Even the NCFHE refused to give any details, saying it was not at liberty to give details on the private institution.

Following the dismal student intake, the AUM fired all its lecturers and most of its administrative staff just a few days before the lapse of their six-month probation period.

Some staff are already challenging the AUM’s decisions in court, while others have accused the top echelons of the university administration and the Jordanian investors of investing no funds to make it a success.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister has said the AUM will not be able to develop its campus on the virgin land awarded by the government in Żonqor, Marsascala, before it manages to recruit enough students to use its Cos-picua campus to full capacity.