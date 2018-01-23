Watch: Malta in Euro Nations League draw

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Malta national team will discover their opponents in the Euro Nations League when the draws of the newly-introduced competition will be held tomorrow in Lausanne.

The UEFA Nations League will see the participation of the 55 member associations with teams split according to their strength.

The Malta national team will be playing in League D which features the lower-ranked teams on the continent.

League D will be made up of four groups of four teams each with games being played on a home and away basis on six matchdays, all double-headers, between September and November 2018.

The top sides in this section are Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus and Georgia while the second seeds are Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands and Luxembourg.

Malta will be in Pot 3 alongside Kazakhstan, Moldova and Liechtenstein.

Pot 4 will be formed by Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino and Gibraltar.

The winners of the four groups in League D will advance to the play-offs which will take place in March 2020, and the overall winner will be rewarded with a berth in Euro 2020.

Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo, General Secretary Dr Angelo Chetcuti, national coach Tom Saintfiet and Ivan Vella, the team manager of the national team, are due to attend the draw.