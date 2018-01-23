Cockroaches have a blast in Malta's pothole-infested roads

Scroll right to see the other images.

A university student has come up with an innovative way to illustrate the perennial problem of potholes in Malta.

By illustrating cockroaches working, partying or lounging around Msida's potholes, Victoria Gatt said she wanted to show how the Maltese have almost become desentisised to the number of potholes dotting our roads.

"With these illustrations, I wanted to bring the focus back to the extent of how ridiculous some of roads have become, not to mention the pavements, some of which have become even more unsafe than the road itself."

Ms Gatt chose the cockroach to illustrate her project amid theories that the insect can survive anything, "even our roads". It is also an insect we frequently see roaming around and out of little cracks in the ground.

"I hope that these illustrations will make people laugh but also inspire the necessary authorities to take action and make our roads and pavements as safe as they can be," she said.

Victoria Gatt is a student at the University of Malta's Department of Digital Arts, Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences. The images were created in conjunction with Times of Malta.

Watch the previous clips provided by students as part of their studies:

Want to see how many calories you're consuming this Christmas?

Sketch it if you can at Comic Con