Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 11:42

Notte Bianca 2018: Expressions of interest

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Festivals Malta is presenting the 13th edition of Notte Bianca on October 6.

The Notte Bianca team would like to invite interested parties to submit expressions of interest to be considered for the 2018 programme pending review.

The team is keen to receive proposals for any great ideas which have the potential to become viable projects with an artistic bent. Should the idea fit the creative vision for the festival, the Notte Bianca team will set up meetings in order to explore and develop the project concepts in further detail.

Expressions of interest should be sent or delivered by hand and addressed to Notte Bianca, c/o Festivals Malta, ‘Casa Scaglia’ 16, Mikiel Anton Vassalli Street, Valletta, by February 7, at noon or by completing an online form available at www.festivalsmalta.com.

More information may be obtained by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

