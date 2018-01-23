Jean-Marc Labylle and the Collegium Orpheus.

Neil McLaren

The Valletta International Baroque Festival continues today with the concert Telemann at Our Lady of Victories church, Valletta, at noon.

Neil McLaren, highly regarded for his performances on instruments from the Renaissance to the present day and a member of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, will perform a number of works by Georg Philipp Telemann.

Also tomorrow will be the concert Messa a Due Cori, composed by Maltese priest Benigno Zerafa (1726-1804). This will be conducted by Jean-Marc Labylle and his ensemble Collegium Orpheus at the Mdina Cathedral, where Zerafa served as maestro di cappella between 1744 and 1786, at 7.30pm.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt