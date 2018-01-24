Guizhou dancers dazzle for New Year

The Guizhou Congjiang theatre company danced the night away last weekend to mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Malta. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Hundreds were entertained in Kalkara last weekend by an ethnic minority folk dance troupe, which marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Malta with a performance in aid of charity.

The Guizhou Congjiang theatre company danced the night away in aid of id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The organisers behind the performance – the China Cultural Centre – are now gearing up for more celebrations heralding the Chinese Year of the Dog in the capital.

In collaboration with the Valletta Local Council, the China Cultural Centre will be taking part in the Carnival on February 13, with a street parade from Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The energetic Chinese New Year dragon dance, with spectacular, gravity-defying stunts, will also be displayed during the Carnival parade in Floriana.

The following day, a ‘festa’, featuring a variety performance by the Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe, will be held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

There, the New Year events will culminate in an event inspired by a traditional spring festival fair, with a variety folk performance, live instrumental music, Chinese dumplings served at the Jiǎozi Bar, Chinese games and fun activities.

The Chinese New Year, known also as the spring festival, is the most important cultural celebration in China, signifying reunion, sharing and a positive outlook. It is rooted in the Chinese philosophy of upholding the harmonious co-existence of man and nature. This year it starts on February 16.

Other Chinese New Year events will include the exhibition by Maltese artists called Inspired in China, mounted in the foyer of the House of Representatives in Freedom Square, Valletta.

The exhibition will remain open until February 28, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, while on Saturdays and Sundays people can visit the display between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

There is also the Chinese zodiac creativity exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Melita Street. People can visit until February 12 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 12.30pm and 2.30 to 5pm.

Find more information by phoning 2122 5055 or via [email protected].