X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 22, 2018, 20:45 by Reuters

Philippines raises volcano alert again

Hazardous eruption seen imminent

Students run from cascading volcanic materials from Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan. Photo: Reuters

Students run from cascading volcanic materials from Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan. Photo: Reuters

The Philippines raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano on Monday after a loud explosion in the wake of increased activity made a hazardous eruption likelier, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Mayon, the country's most active volcano, has been spewing ash, lava, and pyroclastic material since January 13, displacing close to 40,000 residents in the central province of Albay.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised its alert on Mayon to level 4, signifying a hazardous eruption is imminent, from level 3, which warns that such an eruption could be "weeks or even days" away.

"We strongly advise all people, both residents and tourists, to avoid the danger zone, and airlines to avoid flying near the volcano summit," agency chief Renato Solidum told a news conference.

The danger zone around the 2,462-metre volcano has been expanded to a radius of 8km, he added.

Solidum said the agency had recorded increased seismic activity and "lava fountaining and a summit explosion" from Sunday night, indicating more explosions ahead, including a hazardous eruption.

A level 5 alert signifies a hazardous eruption is underway.

Albay province has run out of emergency funds and more people would be evacuated once government financial help arrived, said provincial governor Al Francis Bichara.

He ordered schools to suspend classes, amid ash fall warnings following the explosion at the volcano.

"In some areas...it's already zero visibility, especially along the foot of the volcano," he told CNN Philippines, adding that strong winds could carry ash to distant towns.

"(People) have to stay home and if they intend to get out of their houses, they have to wear masks," Bichara said.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends, 19 dead

  2. Opposition SPD votes for coalition talks with Merkel

  3. Catalan crisis rekindled as parliament proposes Puigdemont as...

  4. US government still in shutdown as parties dig in

  5. Contrite pope apologises for sexual abuse comments in Chile

  6. Fifteen people hospitalised in Sydney train crash

  7. Merkel, Macron to deepen Franco-German cooperation, strengthen EU

  8. Pence, in Jerusalem, honoured to be in 'Israel's capital'

  9. Weah sworn in as Liberia president, vows to end corruption

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed