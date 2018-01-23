Emirates' special €665 fares to Dubai

Emirates has launched a special offer from Malta to Dubai. The special fare of €665 will apply to all customers booking their holiday or business trip between January 22 and February 28 and travelling to Dubai from January 22 up to December 15, 2018.

From Dubai, Emirates also offers an extensive network of over 150 destinations in 84 countries and territories. Maltese travellers can seamlessly connect via one stop at Dubai International Airport to popular destinations in the Far East and Australasia.

To find out more or to book a flight on Emirates with these special fares, visit emirates.com/mt or contact your local travel agent.