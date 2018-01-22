Worker suffers five-storey fall
The worker fell down a lift well
An Italian construction worker, 42, was grievously injured on Monday morning when he fell a height of five storeys down a lift well.
The accident happened in Rue D'Argens, Gzira, at about 10.30am.
The police are investigating.
