Monday, January 22, 2018, 13:13

Worker suffers five-storey fall

The worker fell down a lift well

An Italian construction worker, 42, was grievously injured on Monday morning when he fell a height of five storeys down a lift well.

The accident happened in Rue D'Argens, Gzira, at about 10.30am. 

The police are investigating. 

