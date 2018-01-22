Symposium on Valletta in the baroque age

Antonio Domenico Gabbiani’s Musicians of the Medici Court

The annual Valletta International Baroque Festival commemorates the transformation of the late-16th-century capital city of the Knights of Malta into a fine baroque city in the 17th and 18th centuries.

As part of this festival, the International Institute for Bar-oque Studies at the University of Malta, in association with the Friends of the Manoel Theatre, will be holding a symposium on Wednesday entitled Valletta in the Baroque Age.

Since 1996, the baroque age has been the subject of post-graduate teaching, research, an annual journal and numerous publications from the inter-national institute.

The symposium gets under way at 9.30am in the Music Room of Spazju Kreattiv at St James Cavalier, Valletta.

The speakers will include the institute’s director, Prof. Denis De Lucca, Dr Theresa Vella,Dr Petra Caruana Dingli, Prof. Vicki Ann Cremona and Ms Christine Gauci.

The panel will discuss themes related to the baroque in Valletta, including architecture, art, literature, theatre and music.

Attendance at the symposium is free. However, pre-booking at 7938 5374 or e-mail [email protected] is advisable.