Monday, January 22, 2018, 19:59

Watch: Strong police presence at Safi barracks as trouble brews

Arrests mae

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated at 9pm

There was a strong police presence outside the Safi barracks on Monday evening, anticipating an escalation of problems among the migrant residents.

Witnesses said eight Rapid Intervention Unit vehicles and two police cars were present on site at one point, as well as a contingent from the Riot Squad, in protective gear, an ambulance and representatives from the Civil Protection Department.

The first reports of trouble leaked out at around 6pm but it seems that the situation had simmered down. However, the alarm was once again raised at around 7.50pm.

The cause of the unrest is not yet known but eye witnesses said that a number of people were arrested. The situation was back to normal by 9pm.

