Monday, January 22, 2018, 21:01

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Birżebbuġa

Third serious accident in one day

There was yet another accident on Monday evening, the third serious one of the day.

Police said that a 42-year-ol man from Marsacala was hurt after his scooter was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 64-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

His injuries were later certified as being grievous.

A 51-year-old woman from Msida was grievously injured when she was run over by a car in Triq Lunzjata, Ħamrun, and a 70-year-old man had to be cut out of his van after it was involved in a collision with a bowser.

 

