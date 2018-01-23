Motorcyclist seriously injured in Birżebbuġa
Third serious accident in one day
There was yet another accident on Monday evening, the third serious one of the day.
Police said that a 42-year-ol man from Marsacala was hurt after his scooter was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 64-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.
His injuries were later certified as being grievous.
A 51-year-old woman from Msida was grievously injured when she was run over by a car in Triq Lunzjata, Ħamrun, and a 70-year-old man had to be cut out of his van after it was involved in a collision with a bowser.
