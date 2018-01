You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 12.05pm with video

A man was injured in a fight involving several men near a bar in Marsa on Monday morning.

The man was punched in the face, sustaining injuries to his eye during the incident in Aldo Moro Road.

The incident was reported at about 11.30am and four Rapid Intervention Unit squad cars were deployed, along with an ambulance.