A seven-year-old Nigerian girl was found dead of unknown causes at the Dominicans in Żabbar.

The Social Solidarity Ministry broke the news, saying the death occurred on Sunday night.

It said the girl was residing at the home along with her parents and two siblings - but did not say for how long they had lived there.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated while government agency Apoġġ has been roped in to help the family.