Who are reported to be the Premier League's highest earners?

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in action with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen.

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the brink of becoming the Premier League's highest-paid player with a big-money move to Manchester United close to completion.

Clubs rarely reveal details of salaries but, here, Press Association Sport looks at who the biggest earners in the competition might be based on other media sources.

Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)* - £500,000 per week

Confirmation of the Chile forward's switch from Arsenal is still awaited but reports have suggested the 29-year-old will earn close to £500,000 per week before tax at Old Trafford. That is his basic wage plus image rights and bonuses.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000 per week

The France midfielder signed a contract worth a reported £290,000 per week when United brought him back from Juventus in a club record £89.3million deal in 2016. Reports suggest he is also in line for a new contract - and pay rise - in the near future.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - £250,000 per week

United not only paid a Premier League record £75million - plus a potential further £15million in add-ons - for the striker last summer, but also agreed to pay him a reported £250,000 per week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) - £220,000 per week

The Swede might be at the veteran stage of his career, but his availability on a free transfer from Paris St Germain in 2016 allowed United to hand him a huge wage packet, worth a reported £220,000 per week.

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - £220,000 per week

The prolific Argentinian, who this season became City's record goalscorer, signed his current deal in the summer of 2014. It was worth a reported £220,000 per week and City are presumably happy with their return.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - £220,000 per week

Belgium playmaker Hazard is Chelsea's most influential player and is well rewarded for that, with a weekly wage worth a reported £220,000. His contract expires in 2020 but, with Real Madrid linked, there has been much talk of a new deal.

Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) - £220,000 per week

Estimates vary, but some reports suggest the Spain midfielder signed a contract worth £220,000 per week when he joined Chelsea from Barcelona for £30million in 2014. More conservative reports suggest a pay packet of around £180,000 per week.

David de Gea (Manchester United) - £200,000 per week

After Real Madrid went close to signing him in 2015, United rewarded one of the world's best goalkeepers with a new contract that underlined his importance, worth a reported £200,000 per week.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £180,000 per week

Liverpool made the Dutchman the world's most expensive defender this month, paying Southampton £75million for a player they had long been linked with. The deal earns him a reported £180,000 per week.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) - £170,000 per week

Short of a reliable regular goalscorer, the Gunners paid a club record £52.7million for the Frenchman last summer. Reports at the time of his arrival suggested he was due to earn around £170,000 per week.