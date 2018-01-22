Live: Football transfer news and rumours - January 22

Edin Dzeko has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are closing on the signing of Emerson Palmieri from Roma, but a deal for Edin Dzeko remains some distance away: https://t.co/rw1RX2U7Og pic.twitter.com/JxpEmckazF — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2018

2.00pm Chelsea's pursuit of Edin Dzeko is proving more difficult because of his wages, and Chelsea are unsure whether to spend so much on a 31-year-old, taking the whole financial package into account.

Sir Alex Ferguson still welcoming Arsenal's best player to United even in retirement #mufc https://t.co/9JYwOAMXwQ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 22, 2018

1.35pm Alexis Sanchez has been greeted by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson on his arrival at Carrington this morning.

The Chile forward is expected to seal a move to the Red Devils with Henrik Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal.

1.15pm Arsenal are working hard to bring in a new striker...

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and club officials are in Germany as they hope to secure a deal for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang: https://t.co/qt6txSFgfF pic.twitter.com/UmIMfD1S02 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2018

1.00pm Reported Real Madrid target Kepa Arrizabalaga has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal at Athletic Bilbao.

Real were rumoured to be interested in securing the highly-rated goalkeeper's services when his contract at Bilbao expired at the end of the season.

But Bilbao announced on their official website on Monday morning that the 23-year-old will now remain at the club until June 2025.

Bilbao have also inserted an 80 million euros release clause in the Spain international's contract.

12.45pm Nicolas Gaitan apparently has five options as he looks to resolve his future away from Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old is a Swansea transfer target, but that move does not appeal to him, according to Marca.

It is said he would prefer a return to Boca Juniors, while Inter, Monterrey and Shanghai Shenhua also want him.

Robin Van Persie rejoins his first club Feyenoord! Good luck @Persie_Official pic.twitter.com/FqGpHnW72n — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) January 19, 2018

12.30pm Dutch striker Robin van Persie has completed his return to his first club Feyenoord on an 18-month deal after 14 years away.

The Rotterdam side confirmed on their website on Monday morning that 34-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United man had passed a medical and would train with coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst - his former Holland team-mate - and his new colleagues for the first time later in the day.

It was announced on Friday that a deal had been reached for Van Persie, with Turkish club Fenerbahce agreeing to release him from his contract.

43 England caps.



A World Cup winner.



A club record 568 appearances for Blackpool.



The voice of football for many.



RIP Jimmy Armfield.



More: https://t.co/f0qEGXQyBh pic.twitter.com/eSZddtRA7u — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 22, 2018

12.05pm England is mourning the death of a football legend this morning.

12.00pm The Sun is reporting that Juventus have identified Mario Balotelli as the perfect replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

Balotelli is currently on the books of Ligue 1 side Nice but would be happy to make a return to the Italian Serie A with Juventus.

11.45am Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini is set to continue his career in Spain, according to Guillem Balague.

Flamini cierra su acuerdo con el @GetafeCF. Un año y medio. Llegará mañana o el miércoles



Flamini agrees terms with Getafe. A year and a half contract. Will arrive to Madrid tomorrow or Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ZSU2xakzHf — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 22, 2018

11.35am We kick off the day with some news from Maltese football as the draws of the FA Trophy quarter-finals have just been held.

Hibernians were drawn to face Sliema Wanderers but there were far easier draws for big guns Valletta, Birkirkara and Balzan.

Valletta will face Żejtun Corinthians while Birkirkara were paired with Qrendi. Balzan will be involved in a derby with Lija Athletic.

