Hibs to face Sliema in quarter-finals

Hibernians were drawn to face Sliema Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

The Paolites, the current Malta champions, had reached the last eight of the cup competition after they brushed aside Xewkija Tigers 3-0 on Sunday.

On the other hand, Sliema had a tougher route to the last eight after squeezing past fellow Premier League side Ħamrun Spartans 1-0.

Valletta, Birkirkara and Balzan were handed much easier routes to the last eight.

The Citizens will be up against the revelation of this year's tournament, Żejtun Corinthians, who ousted Mosta in the previous round, while Balzan face the prospect of taking on their neighbouring rivals Lija Athletic.

Birkirkara also were handed a seemingly favourable draw when they were paired with Division One side Qrendi.

The quarter-final matches will be played on February 17 and 18 with the winners in each tie proceeding to the semi-finals, scheduled for April 26 and 27.

The FA Trophy final is pencilled for May 5.