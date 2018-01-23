OBITUARY - FRENDO

FRENDO. On January 21, at Gozo General Hospital, CARMELO of Xagħra, Gozo, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves behind his wife Rita, née Vella, his daughters Joyce, wife of Ġiġi Dimech and Vickie, wife of Anton Xerri, his son Jimmy and his wife Mary Anne and Mary Anne, widow of his son Noel, his grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital Tuesday, January 23 at 3.30pm and proceeds to Xagħra Basilica for the celebration of Mass præsente cadavere at 4pm, followed by interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija.

May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.