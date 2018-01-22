Melita and its employees donate €30,000 to charity

Photo: Melita

Two of Malta's largest charitable organisations received an additional boost to their coffers in recent weeks thanks to a donation-matching pledge made by Melita.

The telecommunications company promised to donate €1 for every Melita customer that made a donation to L-Istrina and Festa ta' Ġenerożita'.

Around 20,000 Melita customers reached into their pockets during Boxing Day telethon L-Istrina, with the company adding €20,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation pot.

On January 1, some 5,000 Melita customers donated to the Festa ta' Ġenerożita', leading to another €5,000 donation by Melita. In addition, Melita employees donated €5,000 to the Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser.

The two donations which totaled €30,000 were presented by Melita's head of marketing Mireille Muscat to Fr. Martin Micallef on behalf of Id-Dar tal-Providenza and president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, on behalf of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.