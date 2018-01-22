X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 22, 2018, 12:54

Melita and its employees donate €30,000 to charity

Telecoms company helps festive season's charitable causes

Photo: Melita

Photo: Melita

Two of Malta's largest charitable organisations received an additional boost to their coffers in recent weeks thanks to a donation-matching pledge made by Melita. 

The telecommunications company promised to donate €1 for every Melita customer that made a donation to L-Istrina and Festa ta' Ġenerożita'. 

Around 20,000 Melita customers reached into their pockets during Boxing Day telethon L-Istrina, with the company adding €20,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation pot. 

On January 1, some 5,000 Melita customers donated to the Festa ta' Ġenerożita', leading to another €5,000 donation by Melita. In addition, Melita employees donated €5,000 to the Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser.

The two donations which totaled €30,000 were presented by Melita's head of marketing Mireille Muscat to Fr. Martin Micallef on behalf of Id-Dar tal-Providenza and president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, on behalf of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 21, 2018

  2. Announcements - January 22, 2018

  3. New parish priests for Gudja, Qormi St Sebastian

  4. Watch: Funeral Mass of Bishop Sylvester Magro

  5. HSBC Malta Foundation weaves new chapter

  6. Vassallo Group employees dress down for charity

  7. GO provides €250,000 of support

  8. Paul Harty (1)

  9. Debbie Bonello in first solo exhibition

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed