Lija traditions
With the orange season well under way, the Lija local council yesterday held a citrus festival at the Tal-Mirakli chapel and garden.
Apart from the different citrus fruits on display, other products were typically local or imported.
Products made from honey were also sold, while stalls displaying and selling local artisanal products, including lace, were set up. The event was held in collaboration with the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government and Communities.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.