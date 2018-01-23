X

Closing in:

Monday, January 22, 2018, 22:01

Lija traditions

With the orange season well under way, the Lija local council yesterday held a citrus festival at the Tal-Mirakli chapel and garden.

Apart from the different citrus fruits on display, other products were typically local or imported.

Products made from honey were also sold, while stalls displaying and selling local artisanal products, including lace, were set up. The event was held in collaboration with the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government and Communities.

