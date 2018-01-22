The baroque phenomenon

St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta is a gem of baroque art and architecture.

The annual Valletta International Baroque Festival commemorates the transformation of the late 16th-century capital city of the Knights of Malta into a fine baroque city, in the 17th and 18th centuries.

As part of this festival, the International Institute for Baroque Studies at the University of Malta in association with The Friends of the Manoel Theatre will be holding a symposium entitled Valletta in the Baroque Age on Wednesday.

Since 1996, the baroque age has been the subject of post-graduate teaching, research, an annual journal and numerous books and publications by the International Institute for Baroque Studies at the University of Malta.

Speakers include the director of the International Institute for Baroque Studies, Denis De Lucca, Theresa Vella, Petra Caruana Dingli, Vicki Ann Cremona and Christine Gauci.

During the course of the seminar, the panel will discuss themes related to baroque in Valletta including architecture, art, literature, theatre and music.

The aim of the symposium is to present Malta’s capital city as a microcosm of several other baroque cities in Europe where baroque expression holistically produced a unique culture in the history of mankind which bridged antiquity with modernity.

The symposium is being held in the Music Room of St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Wednesday at 9.30am. For more information about this event and others organised by the International Institute for Baroque Studies, visit www.um.edu.mt/iibs. Attendance to the symposium is free, however, pre-booking is advisable. To book call 7938 5374 or send an e-mail to: [email protected].