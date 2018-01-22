Les Ambassadeurs ensemble

The Valletta International Baroque Festival reaches its final week of activities with a concert entitled The Dark Side of the Goldberg Variations by Musica Antiqua Latina today at the National Library, Valletta, at noon.

Another concert, titled Rameau Operatic Highlights, will see pan-European ensemble Les Ambassadeurs presenting works with flute virtuoso Alexis Kossenko and soprano Claire Debono at the Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt