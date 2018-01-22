X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 22, 2018, 11:04

Goldberg variations

Les Ambassadeurs ensemble

Les Ambassadeurs ensemble

The Valletta International Baroque Festival reaches its final week of activities with a concert entitled The Dark Side of the Goldberg Variations by Musica Antiqua Latina today at the National Library, Valletta, at noon.

Another concert, titled Rameau Operatic Highlights, will see pan-European ensemble Les Ambassadeurs presenting works with flute virtuoso Alexis Kossenko and soprano Claire Debono at the Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm.

www.vallettabaroquefestival.com.mt

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 21, 2018

  2. Announcements - January 22, 2018

  3. New parish priests for Gudja, Qormi St Sebastian

  4. Watch: Funeral Mass of Bishop Sylvester Magro

  5. HSBC Malta Foundation weaves new chapter

  6. Vassallo Group employees dress down for charity

  7. GO provides €250,000 of support

  8. Paul Harty (1)

  9. Debbie Bonello in first solo exhibition

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed