Goldberg variations
The Valletta International Baroque Festival reaches its final week of activities with a concert entitled The Dark Side of the Goldberg Variations by Musica Antiqua Latina today at the National Library, Valletta, at noon.
Another concert, titled Rameau Operatic Highlights, will see pan-European ensemble Les Ambassadeurs presenting works with flute virtuoso Alexis Kossenko and soprano Claire Debono at the Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm.
