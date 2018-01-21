Man held for Paola apartment burglary

A man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of stealing €2,000 in cash, as well as jewellery from an apartment at the A3 towers in Paola.

The 33-year was also charged with breaching the conditions of a previous sentence and relapsing.

The court heard how the accused was seen on CCTV entering A3 Towers and leaving.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court upheld a defence’s request for the accused to be held at the Forensic Ward of Mt Carmel Hospital, where he is to be given medical attention for psychological issues.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Hubert Cini prosecuted.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided over the court.