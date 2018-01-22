X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, January 21, 2018, 20:05

Delia announces new Opposition nominee to the ERA board

Simon Mizzi worked on reducing the impact of aviation on the environment

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated Simon Mizzi, 35, to sit on the board of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA). 

Dr Mizzi is an academic within the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Malta and worked within the aviation division of Rolls Royce, focusing on the sustainable development of aviation with a reduced impact on the environment.  

Dr Delia had earlier nominated Janice Chetcuti to the post, but she was found to be ineligible since she holds an elected position - she is a member of a local council. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. FIAU reacts as David Casa says new report leaves ‘no choice'...

  2. Transport chaos spoils Valletta fun

  3. Watch: Thousands see Valletta crowned as Europe's Capital of...

  4. €2.50 for cash withdrawals? EU directive could result in ATM...

  5. Lights, camera and lots of action: V18 in pictures

  6. Thousands expected in Valletta as the city is crowned Capital...

  7. Hospitals MoU was signed secretly six months before the call...

  8. Fight the same environment battle with us, or else... PD...

  9. Photos of the week ending January 18, 2018

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed