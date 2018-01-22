Delia announces new Opposition nominee to the ERA board
Simon Mizzi worked on reducing the impact of aviation on the environment
Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated Simon Mizzi, 35, to sit on the board of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).
Dr Mizzi is an academic within the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Malta and worked within the aviation division of Rolls Royce, focusing on the sustainable development of aviation with a reduced impact on the environment.
Dr Delia had earlier nominated Janice Chetcuti to the post, but she was found to be ineligible since she holds an elected position - she is a member of a local council.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.