Delia announces new Opposition nominee to the ERA board

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has nominated Simon Mizzi, 35, to sit on the board of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

Dr Mizzi is an academic within the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Malta and worked within the aviation division of Rolls Royce, focusing on the sustainable development of aviation with a reduced impact on the environment.

Dr Delia had earlier nominated Janice Chetcuti to the post, but she was found to be ineligible since she holds an elected position - she is a member of a local council.