Take steps to boost immunity in winter

With the increasing prevalence of influenza and common cold, it is worth remembering measures to boost the immune system.

Throughout the year, our body is very busy fighting various pathogens which are circulating. During the winter season, there are various viruses, including the common cold viruses, influenza viruses and noroviruses. Many times, the body manages to fight them but sometimes it fails and we get sick. With the increasing prevalence of influenza and common cold, it is worth remembering measures to boost the immune system.

The first action is to adopt a healthy lifestyle: avoid tobacco, eat a healthy diet with fruits and vegetables, get regular exercise, maintain a healthy weight, avoid alcohol, get adequate sleep and minimise stress.

As we grow older, our immunity is reduced and hence we are more at risk of getting infections, getting complications from infections and more likely to die from such infections than younger people. Respiratory infections, influenza and pneumonia are a leading cause of death in people aged over 65 globally.

A reduction in the immune response to infections has been demonstrated by the response of elderly people to vaccines.

Influenza vaccines are less effective in elderly people than in children. However, they can still offer protection and are recommended but additional precautions are needed to minimise contact with microbes. In fact, vaccinations for influenza and S. pneumoniae have significantly lowered the rates of sickness and death in older people when compared with no vaccination.

There appears to be a relation between nutrition and immunity. Micronutrient malnutrition, whereby a person is deficient in some essential vitamins and trace minerals, such as zinc, selenium, iron, copper, folic acid and vitamins A, B6, C, and E, can be common in the elderly. Older people tend to eat less and have less variety in their diets and hence are more prone to these deficiencies.

Research is still ongoing in this area. So, in order to ensure that you are getting the right vitamins and trace minerals, you need to have a healthy, balanced and varied diet. If you are missing on some food groups, for example vegetables, taking a daily multivitamin and mineral supplement may bring other health benefits, beyond any possibly beneficial effects on the immune system.

Taking high doses of a single vitamin, however, is dangerous. It is always recommended to speak to your doctor or pharmacist before starting any supplementation, as they can help with your requirements, ensure that they are suited for your conditions and that there is no interaction with other medicines you may be taking.

Antioxidants are essential and include beta carotene and vitamins C and E, which can help keep your immune system strong and target ‘free radicals’, which are molecules that can harm things including cell membranes.

Physical activity can contribute to overall health and to a healthy immune system. While there is no evidence of a direct link between moderate physical activity and immunity, there are various benefits to overall health.

Research is still ongoing as to the relationship between stress and the effects on the immune system. However, measures to reduce stress are known to boost health and hence strategies to avoid stress or learn to deal with stressful situations are always helpful.

Deprivation of sleep can also lower immunity. Sleep needs vary by person, but most adults need seven to eight hours a night. Teenagers need nine to 10 hours, school-aged kids need at least 10 hours, young children need 11-12 hours and newborns need 16-18 hours.

We very often hear the expression, “Wear a jacket or you’ll catch a cold!” Studies show that normal exposure to moderate cold does not increase your susceptibility to infection. The flu season happens in winter because such viruses circulate in winter and people spend more time indoors, in close contact in closed rooms and hence can spread viruses easily to each other.

It is important to take the necessary measures to boost immunity; take precautions to prevent spread of flu by avoiding work or school if sick, wash your hands frequently and take the flu vaccine if not taken yet.

Dr Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.