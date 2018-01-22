X

Closing in:

Sunday, January 21, 2018, 21:12

Watch: Schembri claims Limassol derby for Apollon

Andre Schembri scored his third league goal for Apollon Limassol to earn his team the three points in the Limassol derby against rivals Aris Limassol.

This win enabled Schembri's side to move second in the Cypriot top-flight on 46 points, two adrift of leaders APOEL. 

Both sides will lock horns next Wednesday with Apollon making the trip to APOEL.

Andre Schembri scored for Apollon Limassol in the Limassol derby.
