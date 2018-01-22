Live: Football transfer news and rumours – January 21, 2018

Alexis Sanchez is set to join Manchester United.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk is back with you to follow all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League.

10.07pm That's it for tonight! Thank you for following us and join us tomorrow for another day full of transfer news.

10.00pm PSG winger Lucas Moura has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month, with Spurs keen on the Brazilian according to Sky sources.

And speaking to French television channel Canal + ahead of PSG's game at Lyon on Sunday night, defender Marquinhos looked visibly upset when asked about Moura before saying: "He will be a friend for life."

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to announce the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new Head Coach on an 18-month contract.



Welcome, Javi!



Find out more here ⤵️https://t.co/tFYSWXDW8u pic.twitter.com/0TQjqQJOqR — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018

8.51pm Watford announce their new coach..

8.27pm Lille are expecting Manchester City to bid for 18-year-old midfielder Boubakary Soumare, according to Sky sources. City were one of a number of English clubs who watched Soumare - one of the brightest prospects in French football and described as “the new Yaya Toure” - play for Lille against Rennes last week.

Lille value him at £35 million, but would prefer to do a deal this month and keep Soumare on loan until the summer. Lille need to raise funds this month to comply with financial fair play rules.

7.30pm Good news for Inter fans as Barcelona's Rafinha has landed in Milan ahead of his potential move to the Nerazzurri.

7.01pm It is reported that midfielder Jorginho is close to signing a new contract to remain at Napoli until 2022.

The Italy international joined the Partenopei from Verona in 2014 and has since established himself as a key player at the San Paolo.

According to Il Mattino, the 26-year-old is set to be rewarded for his consistent displays with a new deal that will see his wages doubled.

The Italian daily claims terms have been agreed between the player and the club, with Jorginho to earn €3m per season in addition to bonuses.

6.40pm West Ham have rejected a £14m bid from Swansea for out-of-favour forward Andre Ayew.

Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal wants to bring the 28-year-old back to south Wales, but the Hammers are reconsidering whether to sell the Ghana international in the wake of the latest injury to Andy Carroll.

Swansea's current record transfer is £15.5m, which brought Borja Baston to the club from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

According to @BILD_Sport, Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis and Sven Mislintat in Dortmund to negotiate a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. #BVB #AFC pic.twitter.com/mCOusrsKeT — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) January 21, 2018

6.02pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be closing on a move to Arsenal, if the pictures circulating on Sunday afternoon are to be believed, with German newspaper Bild carrying photos of Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat arriving at an airport in Dortmund, ahead of a meeting with the Bundesliga side.

5.33pm Monaco are interested in signing Islam Slimani from Leicester City but they will have to pay close to the £28m fee that the Premier League side paid for him according to Sky Sources.

Slimani became Leicester's record signing when joining from Sporting Lisbon but has fallen down the pecking order this season. Besiktas, Southampton and Newcastle United are also interested.

4.56pm Sky sources understand that Javi Gracia will meet with the Watford squad tomorrow as his move to the club moves closer. The 47-year-old is expected to be named boss at Vicarage Road in the next 24 hours after agreeing a two-year deal.

Gracia will bring four backroom staff members with him and will assess his inherited squad before entering the transfer market.

4.36pm West Brom are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to Sky sources.

Mitrovic has not started a league game this season and he has been out for more than a month with a back injury.

West Brom want to sign a striker this month, but any move in the market could depend on raising money by selling Jonny Evans. Newcastle signed Mitrovic for £13m from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015. He has scored 14 times in 33 appearances.

3.38pm Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa had been tipped to join Real Madrid this month but it now looks as though he will stay where he is.

According to AS, Kepa has grown tired of waiting for an offer from Real Madrid and will commit his future to Athletic Bilbao instead by agreeing to a new long-term contract.

Ashley Barnes of Burnely is on the radar of Antonio Conte.

3.22pm Premier League holders Chelsea are interested in Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, Sky Sports News understands.

Antonio Conte wants to sign a target man this month and Chelsea have made enquiries for Andy Carroll of West Ham, Stoke City's Peter Crouch, Edin Dzeko of Roma and Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente, whom Conte already coach while at Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

Barnes has scored three Premier League goals for Burnley this season.

3.05pm Here are the latest updates on the Alexis Sanchez' transfer saga...

3.00pm Welcome back to our transfer news blog! Stay tuned to us for the rest of the day for the latest transfer news.

10.47pm That's all for today! Thank you for following us and join us tomorrow for another day full of transfer news!

10.29pm Brighton have completed the club-record signing of striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

10.15pm Crystal Palace have reportedly shown an interest in signing Inter striker and Italy international Eder.

According to Calciomercato.com, Palace hope a bid of €10-11m will be enough for Eder, who has opened the door to a January exit, despite only signing a new contract with Inter in November.

The Premier League side are managed by Roy Hodgson, who was in charge of the Nerazzurri between 1995 and 1997.

Timothy Aquilina has returned to his parent club, Sliema Wanderers.

9.21pm Some news from Maltese football..

Relegation battlers Senglea Athletic have brought on defender Josuel Spiteri in an attempt to bolster their backline.

A product of Żejtun Corinthians, Spiteri has Division One experience with the likes of Pieta' Hotspurs and Qrendi, with whom he was playing this season.

Meanwhile, Senglea's goalkeeper Timothy Aquilina has left the Cottonera side to return to his parent club Sliema Wanderers as he is recovering from an injury.

Sources from the club told Times of Malta that they are looking to add a fullback, another central defender and a forward in this January transfer window.

8.51pm Sparta Prague have denied forcing Inter loanee Jonathan Biabiany to train alone.

FIFPro suggested Biabiany would report Sparta to FIFA after his legal advisor told the organisation of how the winger was being ‘mobbed’ by Andrea Stramaccioni’s side.

However, the Czech club tweeted back: “Players who are not in the first team squad since the start of the winter preseason are in the training group with the first team fitness Coach Stefano Campari.

7.45pm Earlier today, Jose Mourinho looked calm about Manchester United's pursuit of Alexis Sanchez.

It's not done yet, but Jose is calm about the Alexis Sanchez deal. pic.twitter.com/zrERCU10fX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 19, 2018

7.30pm PSG winger Lucas Moura is attracting interest from Tottenham.

PSG are listening to permanent offers for the player and Moura would welcome a move to the Premier League. Manchester United have been keen in the past but are unlikely to re-visit due to the imminent arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Moura is yet to start for PSG this term, and has scored on just one occasion..

7.15pm Inter are closing in on signing Barcelona's wing back...

6.38pm Chelsea will reportedly follow up their interest in Roma's Edin Dzeko by making a move for his team-mate Emerson Palmieri next week, say the Telegraph.

Left-back Palmieri is hoping to complete a permanent move to Stamford Bridge for a fee in the region of £22m to compete with Marcos Alonso, though the Blues are said to prefer the idea of a loan move for the 23-year-old.

6.30pm Robin Van Persie is set for a return to his homeland...

BREAKING: Robin van Persie to rejoin Feyenoord next week on free transfer. #SSN pic.twitter.com/YV7f5KtUx6 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 19, 2018

6.00pm Aaron Lennon is set to leave Everton...

Exclusive: Burnley have agreed a deal with Everton to sign Aaron Lennon for an undisclosed fee. Personal terms done but 30yo winger still needs to undergo medical. Lennon scored 7 goals in 63 apps but is surplus to requirements following Theo Walcott arrival #twitterclarets #EFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 19, 2018

5.30pm Mauricio Pellegrino says Southampton did everything in their power to bring Theo Walcott back to the club.

Walcott, 28, sealed a £20m move to Everton on Wednesday despite Southampton's attempts to lure him back to St Mary's, where the forward began his career in 2005.

Pellegrino says the club must admit defeat on the matter and concentrate their efforts on bringing in alternative targets before the January window closes.

???? TRANSFER CENTRE ????



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does not travel with Borussia Dortmund squad for tomorrow's game against Hertha Berlin.



All the latest here: https://t.co/VNiPhrJIZo pic.twitter.com/8QTttINO3F — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2018

5.15pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin this weekend, reports from Bild suggest.

The Gabonese forward, 28, reportedly looked 'listless' in training in the build-up to the gameand this adds further weight to the speculation surrounding his rumoured move to Arsenal this month.

4.45pm Hearts have confirmed that defender Rafal Grzelak has left the club by mutual consent.

The Polish left back arrived at Tynecastle in in June 2017 and made a total of 16 appearances for the club.

4.30pm Crystal Palace have shown an interest in signing Inter forward Eder, according to Calciomercato.com.

Roy Hodgson is said to be looking to raid the club he managed between 1995 and 1997 in order to prise the 31-year-old away from the San Siro with a bid of around €10-11m.

The 31-year-old has scored just once in 17 appearances this season.

4.00pm Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told Loris Karius it is now time for him to deliver after installing the goalkeeper as his first choice.

The German was picked ahead of Simon Mignolet for last weekend's 4-3 win over Manchester City and is set for an extended run in the side as Klopp's new number one.

"It is a difficult job being a goalkeeper or centre-half at Liverpool because no-one forgives you one mistake," said Klopp.

"Obviously since I'm in (as manager) it feels like 'wow', if our goalkeeper makes a mistake it is a disaster and if any another goalkeeper makes a mistake he is still a fantastic goalkeeper and we should buy him.

"I am fine with our goalkeeper situation. Yes, Loris could have made a save for the first goal against Man City even though I thought it was a world-class finish.

"He is a really good goalkeeper and we brought him in because we wanted him to play.

"But of course Loris has to deliver and he knows that."

This way to the starting XI! ????



Loris Karius has been confirmed as Liverpool's number one goalkeeper: https://t.co/TsqD6lshsd pic.twitter.com/5BnYMz1FD3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 19, 2018

3.45pm Theo Walcott revealed that he was in such a hurry to move to Everton that he put all his stuff in bin bags!

Theo Walcott left Arsenal with all his belongings in bin bags.



But he hopes to get chance to say his proper goodbyes. pic.twitter.com/HyqvRUnMGB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 19, 2018

3.30pm BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein gives some details on why the Alexis Sanchez-Henrik Mkhitaryan deal has been delayed.

Mkhitaryan deal up to Raiola. If he agrees it happens, if doesn't it won't. No issue with #MUFC or player. To clarify on Malcolm, reason (among a few) #AFC out was price/value relative to experience - not inexperience alone. Not sure on #THFC reports but Pochettino is a huge fan — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 19, 2018

3.15pm Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to comment on the club's reported interest in Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

The Blues are believed to be keen to sign a target man in the January transfer window, with English pair Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch also having been linked to the west Londoners.

Conte was asked about the link to former Manchester City forward Dzeko at his Friday press conference at the club's Cobham training ground and replied: "As you know very well, I think it's not right to talk about players of other teams. I'm not interested in it.

"There is a transfer market in this period and if something happens you are the first to know the news."

3.00pm Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not giving too much information on the future of Daniel Sturridge.

He said: "We don't discuss the transfer market here. We have a long and decisive part of the season to play. We need all the players. We will see how it will be. If something jumped in my face maybe we'd think about it."

Talking ahead of Monday's trip to Swansea, the German also revealed Ragnar Klavan and Mohamed Salah are fit again following illness.

2.45pm Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is another player who is making the headlines in the January transfer window.

Inter Milan are ready to pay Daniel Sturridge's entire £120,000 weekly wage to push through a loan move for the Liverpool striker. (Source: The Times) pic.twitter.com/ezvtfabw85 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 19, 2018

2.30pm Everton are interested in signing Jamie Vardy from Leicester City, but they’re unlikely to sanction a bid in this transfer window.

Sam Allardyce is a long-time admirer of Vardy, and he would be very keen to add him to his squad, we’ve been told.

But Everton have already spent almost £50m on Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun in this window, and Allardyce indicated in his news conference earlier that there are unlikely to be any further incomings.

2.00pm Jose Mourinho not happy with how the Alexis Sanchez-Henrik Mkhitaryan deal is developing.

BREAKING: Jose Mourinho says he doesn't know why swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not been completed. #SSN pic.twitter.com/xvhds0we9G — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 19, 2018

1.30pm Sky Sports News is reporting that Chelsea will NOT be signing Peter Crouch in this transfer window.

Sources have revealed that there was interest from parties claiming to represent Chelsea back in September as they tried to negotiate a move for Crouch to Stamford Bridge, shortly after the summer transfer window closed. However, Stoke made it clear at that time they didn’t want to sell Crouch.

The striker turns 37 later this month, and so Stoke’s bosses and then-manager Mark Hughes knew only a small transfer fee would apply. He was, and still is, a key member of the Stoke side. Crouch has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Crouch went on to sign a one-year contract extension with Stoke a few weeks later.

Waldemar Acosta is set to sign for Birkirkara.

12.55pm Birkirkara are set to sign Uruguayan striker Waldemar Acosta, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 31-year-old striker arrived in Malta on Wednesday to hold talks with the Stripes top hierarchy.

On Thursday, the former LDU de Portoviejo striker underwent successfully medical tests and after agreeing personal terms he is set to put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

See full story here.

12.30pm Fernandinho has signed a two-year contract extension to commit himself to Manchester City until the summer of 2020.

The 32-year-old Brazilian was in the last six months of his previous deal but the club had long been in talks with a man who has become a key part of Pep Guardiola's midfield.

"This is a club with a fantastic future and I want to be a part of it for as long as possible," Fernandinho said on the club's official website.

12.05pm Our first news takes us to Germany.

Schalke's Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka will join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel announced at a press conference on Friday that the 22-year-old, the club's leading player, had signed a contract with the Bundesliga champions from July 1.

"Leon Goretzka informed us earlier this week that he wishes to leave the club and join Bayern," Heidel said.

"We were very sorry to hear this. (Bayern chief executive) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told us yesterday that Leon has completed a medical. We are losing a very, very good player.

"We did everything we could to try and keep him. In the summer he and his agent reached an agreement, but he wanted time to develop."

12.00pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest gossip.

8.30pm That's all for today! Thank you for following us and we invite you to join us tomorrow for another day full of transfer news.

Destin Prince-Loic Mambouana

8.28pm Elsewhere, Gżira United are currently looking to add a defensive option to their team with French player Destin Prince-Loic Mambouana being one of the primary namese on their shortlist.

Sources from the club have confirmed with Times of Malta that the 27-year old is currently on a trial with the Maroons and most recently was on the books of Brattvag Fotball of Norway.

In the meantime, they parted ways with former Roma and Lecce defender Souleymane Diamoutene who joined the club last season.

Harry Ascroft unveiled as Balzan's latest signing.

8.17pm Some news from Maltese football..

Balzan have confirmed the signing of Australian midfielder Harry Ascroft, who most recently was on the books of A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Ascroft was also part of Australia's U-19 squad in the past.

7.42pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not travelled with the Borussia Dortmund squad for tomorrow's game against Hertha Berlin.

Amid reports linking the striker with a move to Arsenal, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said: "Auba trains in Dortmund. We have the impression that ​he is busy with other things in his head and is not fully focused. It's a difficult situation."

Former Juventus player Michele Paolucci has joined Floriana.

6.19pm Floriana have announced the signing of Italian forward Michele Paolucci who has put pen to paper until the end of the season, with an option to extend his contract for the 2018/2019 season.

The 31-year-old has come through the ranks of Italian champions Juventus with whom he made a few appearances with the senior team.

Throughout his career, Paolucci was on the books of several Serie A clubs, including Atalanta and Udinese and had also spells at Siena, Catania, Vicenza and Palermo.

For further details, click here.

5.54pm James Rodriguez says he will decide what happens when his loan with Bayern Munich ends in 2019, but he is happy with the Bundesliga side.

Rodriguez is on a two-year loan with Bayern from Real Madrid, and told Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito: "For now, I’m only thinking about Bayern. I’m very happy here and no-one knows what might happen in the future.

"My present is at Bayern, and it depends on me if I’m going to leave or stay."

5.16pm Bastian Schweinsteiger has signed a new one-year deal which will see him remain with MLS side Chicago Fire for the upcoming season.

Schweinsteiger, who joined Chicago last year from Manchester United and played in 24 games, scoring three goals, said in a statement he is determined to help the club compete for silverware.

"I am very happy to re-sign with the Chicago Fire, and to continue what we started in 2017," Schweinsteiger said.

4.28pm Fiorentina have officially confirmed the signing of 16-year-old striker Nino Kukovec from Maribor.

The youngster joins the Viola on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy after two years, and will play for the youth team.

“ACF Fiorentina have announced the signing of 16-year-old Slovenian striker Nino Kukovec from Maribor,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed today.

3.38pm West Brom are looking to Egypt again as Alan Pardew seeks to strengthen his defence with acquisition of Zamalek centre-back Ali Gabr.

Sky Sports News understands the 29-year-old Egyptian – the international team-mate of Baggies fan-favourite Ahmed Hegazi – is being lined up as a possible replacement for Jonny Evans, if he leaves in this window.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both made enquiries for Evans, but we understand there’s a possibility Gabr could move to The Hawthorns on loan until the end of the season, even if Evans stays.

Reports in Egypt say Zamalek are open to both options, but they want a hefty loan fee in the region of £750,000 which may put Albion off.

3.30pm Valencia have initiated a move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, reports Onda Cero.

The La Liga side want to bolster their right-back options and they are keen to bring back Portugal international Joao Cancelo from his loan spell at Inter.

However, they are exploring other options and one of those is Darmian, who has managed only two Premier League starts this season.

According to Onda Cero, Valencia are open to a loan or permanent move for the Italy international.

3.08pm Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign another left-back as competition for Marcos Alonso.

With his first choice Alex Sandro costing £60m and also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, he’s been forced to explore other options.

As a result, the champions have enquired about Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, who is valued at £20m.

#SCFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Greek international defender Kostas Stafylidis on loan from @FCAugsburg pic.twitter.com/5DLniC3OJa — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 18, 2018

2.45pm First signing in for Paul Lambert at Stoke City.

2.20pm Sevilla have made contact with Liverpool over a possible loan move for striker Daniel Sturridge, but the La Liga club are yet to make a formal offer for the player, according to SkySports.

He's been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's is still part of his plans.https://t.co/hbD0906hdm pic.twitter.com/jR09tKm5RF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 18, 2018

Harry Ascroft has joined Balzan.

1.45pm Balzan have signed Australian defender Harry Ascroft.

The 22-year-old centre back, who represented Australia at U-19 level, has been training with the Reds for the past fortnight.

He has now reached an agreement to join the Premier Leauge club on a six-month loan deal from Central Coast Mariners with an option to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Ascroft is expected to be available for Saturday's FA Trophy match against Naxxar Lions.

1.30pm Michy Batshuayi is likely to leave Chelsea on loan this month, according to Sky Sports.

Sevilla want the Belgium international, and there's the real possibility of a loan swap with West Ham for Andy Carroll.

West Ham manager David Moyes watched Batshuayi score for Chelsea against Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday. Moyes always like to watch players live before signing them.

Michele Paolucci... in talks with Floriana.

1.00pm Floriana are in talks Italian striker Michele Paolucci.

The 31-year-old has come through the ranks of Italian champions Juventus with whom he made a few appearances with the senior team.

Throughout his career, Paolucci was on the books of several Serie A clubs, including Atalanta and Udinese and had also spells at Siena, Catania, Vicenza and Palermo.

Talks are understood to be at an advanced stage and a deal could be reached in the next few days.

If the transfer goes through Paolucci will be Floriana's first signing of the January transfer window and is likely to bring much-needed cover to a forward line that is shorn of Ignacio Varela who is out with a long-term injury.

12.45pm Swansea City have “expressed an interest” in signing West Ham striker Andre Ayew.

West Ham value the Ghana international at £20m – the price they paid Swansea to sign him in August 2016.

It is understood the player says he’s not particularly keen on going back to the Liberty Stadium, while wages would also be an issue for Swansea.

12.30pm Inter are trying to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan, but Sky Sports News is reporting that Liverpool would prefer a permanent deal.

Sturridge needs to be playing more to get his place in the England squad back in time for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

It’s not clear how much playing time he would get at Inter because they already have Ivan Perisic, Mauro Icardi and Antonio Candreva in their ranks.

It’s understood Liverpool value Sturridge at £30m.

Years go by but the dream remains the same for @3gerardpique!

???? #Pique2022

???????? pic.twitter.com/65qzKIzkEZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2018

12.20pm Gerard Pique has pledged his future to Barcelona, signing a contract extension through to the summer of 2022.

The Spain international, who has featured 421 times for Barca and won 25 trophies in the process, will spend the next four-and-a-half-years at the Camp Nou.

Barca have included a staggering €500m (£441m) buy-out clause in Pique’s new deal

12.10pm The big news coming out this morning is that Arsene Wenger has confirmed that a deal taking Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United is "likely to happen" and that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will move to Arsenal in exchange.

Sanchez's future has been in question for some time after it became clear he was not intending to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old can walk away for free in the summer and he came close to joining Manchester City last year before a deadline-day move failed to materialise.

Now he appears set to join Jose Mourinho's United as Arsenal again look set to lose a key player to a Premier League rival.

12.00pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest transfer gossip

11.03pm That's all for today. Goodnight and join us tomorrow for another day full of news!

Jurgen Borg (centre) is eligible to play for any club as of right now.

11.01pm Our final news of the day will be from the Maltese football..

Goalkeeper Jurgen Borg is eligible to play for any club after the Court of Arbirtration for Sports ruled his case in favour of him and the former Hibernians and Gżira United goalkeeper, 23, can now return between the goal.

Prior his absence from football, Borg was also part of the Malta U-21 national team and is considered as one of the most promising players on our shores.

10.29pm Juventus have identified Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen and Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil as potential No 10 options, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The latter is out of contract at the Emirates in the summer as things stand, but Eriksen will be harder to prise from Spurs, with his current deal running until 2020.

9.50pm It’s reported Walter Sabatini is trying to sign Stéphane Mbia for Jiangsu Suning, freeing Ramires to join Inter.

The former Roma sporting director is a co-ordinator between the Nerazzurri and the Chinese club, with both owned by Suning Group.

Luciano Spalletti wants reinforcements to his squad this winter, but the Beneamata can’t spend due to Financial Fair Play targets.

Ramires has been seen as a potential solution, as he could be loaned between the two clubs, but Jiangsu Coach Fabio Capello wants a replacement before the Brazilian can leave.

Now calciomercato.com is reporting that Sabatini is working on a solution, which would involve Mbia moving to Jiangsu Suning.

9.24pm It’s reported Juventus target Emre Can will hold further contract talks with Liverpool this month.

The German international is expected to join the Bianconeri when his contract expires at the end of the season, but in recent days he has hinted he may stay at Anfield.

“I haven’t signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone,” Can told British media yesterday.

“Of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.”

8.59pm Ahmad Benali has completed his transfer from Pescara to Crotone. “I can’t wait to get on the field with the Crotone jersey!”

The England-born midfielder put pen to paper on the contract this afternoon.

It’s a loan move with option to buy for a reported total €2m.

“I am fired up for this new challenge, thank you to Pescara for the two years we have spent together,” wrote Benali on Twitter.

“Now I can’t wait to get on the field with the Crotone jersey!”

8.33pm Inter are still desperately trying to get Joao Mario a new club and the latest option is West Ham United.

According to RMC Sport radio, the Portugal international midfielder is in negotiations for a loan switch to the Hammers.

He isn’t exactly enthusiastic about the idea, but certainly more than previous attempts to send him to Premier League strugglers Watford.

Although Joao Mario was in the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016 and cost Inter over €40m to prise from Sporting CP, he has struggled to adapt to Italian football.

8.00pm Manchester City are keen on signing Fred from Shakthar Donetsk.

Manchester City are interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, according to Sky sources.



Full story here: https://t.co/pDsR6CiImj pic.twitter.com/CDNnR4F4Ht — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2018

7.30pm Samir Nasri is on the verge of leaving Turkish side Antalyaspor after a disappointing spell, the club has said.

Nasri joined Antalyaspor from Manchester City in August following six years at the Etihad. The 30-year-old midfielder said at the time he was relishing the chance of a new start but his new side have had a woeful season so far.

7.13pm Liam Henderson has joined Italian Serie B side, Bari, on a permanent deal from Celtic.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a graduate of the Celtic youth academy and made 36 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

He won a Scottish League Cup medal in 2015 and has played his part in Celtic's three most recent title triumphs

6.54pm Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is now a prime target for Valencia after links with Inter, Roma and Napoli.

The versatile 28-year-old can play at right-back or left-back, even in central defence when needed.

He joined United from Torino for €18m in the summer of 2015 and Jose Mourinho has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to release the Italy international.

However, after reports linking him with Inter, Roma and Napoli, now Spanish papers claim Valencia have made a firm offer for Darmian.

6.20pm Hearts have pipped Rangers and Kilmarnock to the signing of Norwich forward Steven Naismith, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old is out of favour at Carrow Road and will sign a loan deal until the summer. Naismith, who has 45 Scotland caps, is expected to travel to Edinburgh tomorrow for a medical.

6.00pm Everton have confirmed that Theo Walcott has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Goodison Park until June 2021.

The 28-year-old England forward has won the FA Cup three times with Arsenal, scoring 108 goals in 396 Gunners appearances.

Only Dennis Bergkamp (277) and Patrick Vieira (276) made more Premier League appearances for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger than Walcott.

5.30pm It's done... Sky Sports is reporting that Theo Walcott will sign a three-and-a-half year deal with Everton, taking him through to the end of the 2020/21 season.

It’s understood he’ll wear the number 11 shirt vacated by Kevin Mirallas after his loan move to Olympiacos.

5.00pm Brendan Rodgers says Celtic are still on the lookout for fresh transfer targets - but insists the Parkhead outfit are in no rush.

So far the Hoops have only signed midfielder Lewis Morgan - who has been sent back to St Mirren on loan - and defender Marvin Compper.

“Yes I expect so,” Rodgers said when quizzed on whether he had plans to make further signings.

“I think that it is something we’ll look to do. But we stay calm. We have a month to do it.

4.45pm Zinedine Zidane says he cannot imagine Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports, the forward wants to leave the European champions over a contract dispute with president Florentino Perez and has been linked with a return to Manchester United.

"We know what is discussed, but what Cristiano has to do is think about playing, as always," the Frenchman told a press conference, according to the Madrid website.

"I just want to talk about his performance and what he can bring to the team on the pitch. Cristiano is a part of this club, where he belongs. The club, the fans, everyone loves him.

"I always say the same thing, I do not see a Madrid without Cristiano."

4.20pm New Celtic defender Marvin Compper will have to wait to make his Hoops debut after being ruled out for up to a month.

The Parkhead faithful were hoping to catch their first glimpse of the £1million recruit from RB Leipzig when Brendan Rodgers' side begin the defence of the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday at home to Brechin.

But the Northern Irishman has now confirmed the 32-year-old - who was cup-tied for next month's Europa League showdown with Zenit St Petersburg in any case - faces up to four weeks out after tweaking his calf during the club's winter training camp in Dubai.

4.00pm Juventus are planning an end-of-season move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, Calciomercato.it is reporting.

The 22-year-old Spain international is currently contracted at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2023.

3.30pm Cardiff City have beaten a number of Championship clubs to the loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.

The Serbia U21 international, a product of the Red Star Belgrade academy, will go straight into Neil Warnock’s squad for their visit to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The 21-year old has made just eight appearances for Liverpool since becoming Jurgen Klopp’s first signing for £5.1m in January 2016.

Sir, yes sir! ????



The General @Notamendi30 has today signed a new deal! pic.twitter.com/LRTs4zlMci — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 17, 2018

3.20pm Manchester City have secured the future of Nicolas Otamendi who put pen to paper until 2022.

Everton new boy Cenk Tosun faces the media #efc pic.twitter.com/SIduPcCGwN — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) January 17, 2018

3.10pm Everton's new signing Cenk Tosun, asked about interest from other English clubs at his press conference on Wednesday, said: "There was another club interested in me, but I don't want to mention names.

Everton were the first club who seriously wanted me, and I seriously wanted to come."

BREAKING: Stoke in advanced talks to sign Augsburg left-back Kostas Stafylidis on loan, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/2sAi8y8CsL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2018

3.00pm Stoke's new manager Paul Lambert has already started working towards boosting his options at the club since replacing Mark Hughes as manager.

2.45pm Lazio have unveiled their latest signing today, Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres from Verona.

The 30-year-old joined Verona last summer but has now opted to move to the Italian capital after signing a one-year contract.

2.30pm Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal may quit the Nou Camp in the January transfer window, Estadio Deportivo reported.

The 28-year-old Spain international, who has started just four games for Barca this season, is believed to be of interest to Liverpool and Manchester United.

2.15pm Emre Can is set to hold further talks with Liverpool this month regarding his future.

Can's current deal expires this summer, allowing him to leave Anfield on a free at the end of the season.

Speculation has mounted over a potential move away, most notably to Juventus, with the player able to sign a pre-contract agreement this month with foreign clubs.

However, Can has revealed he does not have any existing agreement in place with the Serie A champions.

2.00pm Real Madrid could make a last-ditch move to snatch Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from under Arsenal’s noses, according to Don Balon.

The Gunners are in talk to sign Aubameyang but Real could enter the market at the last minute, with president Florentino Perez keen solve the club’s goalscoring problems.

BREAKING: Aston Villa interested in taking Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/TGcbVMj0TW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2018

1.25pm Aston Villa are interested in taking Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan.

The forward has struggled for first-team opportunities under Claude Puel this season.

Goodbye to a legend - Ronaldinho retires ????



???????? 2x La Liga ????????

???????? 1x UCL ????

???????? 1x Serie A ????

???????? 1x Copa America ????

???? 1x World Cup ????



1x Ballon d'Or ????

3x UEFA Team of the Year ????????????

3x FIFPro World XI ????????????

2x FIFA POTY ????????

1x UEFA POTY ????pic.twitter.com/DP7lfut2tP — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 17, 2018

1.00pm Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, his brother and agent has confirmed.

Ronaldinho, 37, has not played for a professional team since leaving Fluminense in 2015.

The former Barcelona star, part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 - a year after having collected the Ballon d'Or.

Roberto Assis confirmed the news of his brother's decision in a column for Brazil media outlet O Globo and revealed plans for farewell tribute events following the 2018 World Cup.

"He has stopped, it is ended," Assis said. "Let's do something pretty big and nice (for his farewell) after the Russia World Cup, probably in August.

"We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well."

12.45pm Liverpool defender making the wrong headlines...

BREAKING: Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and 12-month community order for assaulting his girlfriend. #SSN pic.twitter.com/JTZYbxscW4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2018

12.30pm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent behaviour has been met with bafflement by his Borussia Dortmund bosses.

The striker was dropped for last weekend’s Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg for skipping a key team meeting. It was the second time this season he has been banned by his club for “disciplinary reasons”.

The 28-year-old is a reported target for Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to depart the Emirates this month.

“Disappointment is the wrong expression,” Dortmund coach Peter Stoger said when asked about his feelings toward the Gabon international.

“Rather a lack of understanding as I cannot really comprehend his conduct. And I am certainly not the only one.”

12.15pm Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has completed his medical with Everton and agreed personal terms, Press Association Sport is reporting.

The 28-year-old England international, who is understood to have been at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday, is set to become the club's second signing of the January transfer window.

The Toffees have already added to their attack this month by bringing in Turkey striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for a reported fee of £27million.

Reports have put the fee being paid for Walcott at £20million.

12.00pm Good afternoon everyone welcome to the Times of Malta Live Transfer news and rumours. Stay with us to follow all the latest develompments.

8.50pm That's it for today. Thanks everyone for staying with us and we will be back tomorrow.

8.45pm Real Madrid are preparing to make a move for Inter captain Mauro Icardi, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Madrid have struggled in front of goal this term and have lined up Icardi as the man to solve their attacking problems.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the European champions are willing to activate the Argentinian’s €110m buyout clause, which they believe represents a bargain.

Madrid want to seal the deal during this transfer window, while Inter are hopeful of improving Icardi’s contract and upping his buyout clause to €200m. He has netted 18 goals in 20 league games this season.

8.30pm Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is still being linked with a £15m move to Fulham, the Newcastle Chronicle reports.

The West London side launched a bid for the 27-year-old during the final week of the summer window, but Newcastle rebuffed their advances and he remains top of Fulham's wanted list.

8.15pm Bad new for Newcastle fans...

BREAKING: Source close to Mike Ashley: Proposed takeover of Newcastle by Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners is off. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2018

8.05pm Tottenham have joined the race to sign Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, the London Evening Standard reports.

Spurs have been tracking the 21-year-old since before he joined the Norwich from Coventry in February 2016 but they face competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester.

Norwich are reluctant to sell Maddison this month after allowing Alex Pritchard to join Huddersfield for £11m and they would demand at least £20m for the midfielder.

7.40pm Out-of-favour Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini may join Bologna in the January transfer window, the Daily Echo reports.

He has scored just three goals in 22 Saints appearances this season although if a deal cannot be struck this month, it is reported that Bologna could hold out for the summer.

7.20pm Inter are closing in on the loan signing of Rafinha.

7.00pm Brazilian forward Malcolm starts for Bordeaux this evening in their Ligue 1 game with Caen, amid reported interest from Arsenal.

However, according to the French club's president Stephane Martin, Arsenal have held no talks with Bordeaux over the potential transfer, telling L'Equipe: "Things are clear with his agents. He has not been extended and secured this summer to give him away this winter.

"We never had a discussion with Arsenal. From our point of view, it's wind. They can always try, but they will have a hard time taking him from us."

6.40pm Manchester United have recalled left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan at Leeds, the Championship club have announced.

The 23-year-old was due to spend the whole season at Elland Road after switching from Old Trafford last summer but played in just six games.

Only one of Borthwick-Jackson's appearances came in the Championship and the arrangement has now been cancelled

6.15pm West Brom are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, but only if there are outgoings in this January window.

The Baggies made an approach to Fulham, enquiring about Cairney’s availability, but it’s one of a number of approaches the Midlands club have made as they look to strengthen their squad.

Fulham don’t want to sell the player as they look to strengthen their squad in this window.

6.00pm Schalke have reiterated they are still confident of keeping midfielder Leon Goretzka despite interest from United and Liverpool.

The German international reportedly met club president Clemens Tonnies this week amid claims he would leave when his contract expires in June.

5.20pm Theo Walcott's move to Everton is inching closer as the England winger is currently having his medical at the Liverpool club.

5.10pm Brazilian midfielder Leandro Motta has decided to return to his homeland following his departure from Sliema Wanderers.

The 25-year-old has reached an agreement to sign for Democrata GV who play in the Campeonato Mineiro in Brazil.

Motta arrived in Malta last season when he was on the books of Ħamrun Spartans.

However, at the end of the season he parted ways with the Reds and signed with Sliema Wanderers.

Motta failed to leave his mark with the Wanderers as last month he was released by the club after making only four appearances.