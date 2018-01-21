New parish priests for Gudja, Qormi St Sebastian
Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna has appointed Fr Norman Zammit as archpriest of Gudja and Fr Ewkarist Zammit as parish priest of St Sebastian parish, Qormi.
Fr Norman Zammit , 44 (above left) was vice parish priest at Luqa and parish priest of Dingli and later Msida.
Fr Ewkarist Zammit,, 37, was vice parish priest of St George parish, Qormi and parish priest of Dingli.
