X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, January 21, 2018, 10:00

New parish priests for Gudja, Qormi St Sebastian

Fr Norman Zammit (left) and Fr Ewkarist Zammit.

Fr Norman Zammit (left) and Fr Ewkarist Zammit.

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna has appointed Fr Norman Zammit as archpriest of Gudja and Fr Ewkarist Zammit as parish priest of St Sebastian parish, Qormi. 

Fr Norman Zammit , 44 (above left) was vice parish priest at Luqa and parish priest of Dingli and later Msida.

Fr Ewkarist Zammit,, 37, was vice parish priest of St George parish, Qormi and parish priest of Dingli.  
 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Former Benghazi bishop Silvestru Magro passes away

  2. Announcements - January 20, 2018

  3. Announcements - January 21, 2018

  4. New minibus to operate Valletta route

  5. Lija celebrates citrus and more

  6. Let the show begin

  7. Melita donates €30,000 to charity

  8. New parish priests for Gudja, Qormi St Sebastian

  9. Pharmacies open tomorrow

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed