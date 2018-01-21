Church modelling dates back to the Knights of St John

A diorama of the Corpus Domini procession held at the Basilica of the Dominicans in Valletta.

The annual exhibition of the Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes is a well-known event in the Maltese cultural calendar. Whereas the exhibition is usually held in the first fortnight of Lent, this year it has been shifted to January, coinciding with the events of Valletta 18. The exhibition has deep roots that go back in time, says Vince Galea.

Church modelling, a hobby particular to Malta, dates back to the time of the Knights of Malta when new churches were being built and sacred art became more refined, especially during the baroque era. It was only natural that this influence reached the homes of both the wealthy and humble.

A miniature replica of the effigy of the Immaculate Conception of Cospicua inside a niche.

A small shrine could be found in homes of the poor. It consisted of a shelf with a crucifix or an effigy of the Blessed Virgin or any other saint decorated with flowers and candles. The wealthier ones used to have a portable altar, which when closed, resembled a showcase or bureau. The altar used to be adorned with effigies of saints, candles, a crucifix and other related paraphernalia. Some families even had the privilege of having Mass celebrated in their homes.

Important people, like the grandmaster, bishop and members of the nobility had their private chapel where Mass could be celebrated in private.

Although, at the time of the British era those in command were mainly Anglican, the Roman Catholic religion in Malta remained strong and so could be said of its heritage.

The hobby of church modelling became even more widespread. Many were those who used to have a miniature altar, complete with candlesticks, altar cloths, censers and missals. By time, church modelling enthusiasts began to set up miniature churches in their homes. They used to be decorated according to the liturgical period, feasts and other solemn occasions.

During the village feast, these churches used to be decorated with damask, altar rugs and miniature chandeliers, resembling those of a particular parish church.

With the advent of electricity, the churches were even illuminated. One must also mention that statues of saints or biblical figures were later added to the whole set-up. They were mainly made of clay which was cheap and easily available.

Unfortunately, this hobby suffered a setback during World War II and the following years. Church modelling enthusiasts were mostly concentrated in the Harbour area and due to the diaspora to other parts of the island, this hobby started losing its popularity.

Another setback for this hobby was the fact that the post-war society was becoming more secularised and other hobbies and ways of leisure began pushing aside the church modelling hobby. By the 1970s the hobby had almost become extinct.

A model showing a priest administering Holy Communion to people affected by the plague.

In 1986, a group of men formed a society to revive and preserve this hobby. Although it wasn’t an easy feat, as time passed many were those who joined in. In 1998, the society had its own premises which are still in use to date.

The society, which has around 300 members who meet regularly at 37, East Street, Valletta, also publishes its bi-monthly leaflet Il-Knisja Tiegħi which is sent to all members. Apart from important notices, the leaflet contains interesting articles of cultural and religious nature.

Apart from the usual meetings, where guest speakers are invited to talk about the hobby and religious heritage, the society also organises social activities and cultural tours to enrich the members’ historical, artistic and religious knowledge. This year’s exhibition is being held at St Augustine church hall, Valletta (entrance from St John Street). From tomorrow to next Sunday, it is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Admission to the exhibition is free but donations are greatly appreciated. During the exhibition, society members may renew their membership and new members can apply to join the society.

The Church Modelling Society wishes to thank the Augustinian community of Valletta for making the hall available for the exhibition and the Valletta 18 celebrations committee for allowing the exhibition to be part of the programme of activities.