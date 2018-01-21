X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, January 20, 2018, 20:48

Two dead, dozens hurt in Prague hotel fire

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at a hotel in Prague.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at a hotel in Prague.

Two people died and nine were injured in a fire at a hotel in the centre of Prague on Saturday night, fire and rescue officials said.

The fire occurred at Eurostars David Hotel, a block away from the Vltava River and near the Czech capital's National Theatre.

Of those hurt, five people were seriously injured, the Prague Emergency Medical Service said.

"Unfortunately we were not able to help two people," the EMS said on its Twitter.

No other details on the victims were given.

Seznam Zpravy news website reported the hotel has 152 beds.

Rescue officials had earlier said 40 were injured, although Czech media reported that most were treated for smoke inhalation on the spot and not taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Starving California children taunted with pie, beaten by...

  2. US government shuts down as Trump feuds with Democrats

  3. New Zealand's prime minister pregnant with first child

  4. Let's build a bridge to Europe after we Brexit, Britain's Boris...

  5. Paedophilia victims horrified by Pope accusations of 'slander'

  6. Baby dies, many injured after car rams into beachgoers at...

  7. Several dead as gunmen attack Kabul hotel, take hostages

  8. Trump decries 'permissive' US abortion laws at annual rally

  9. Former Catalan leader says he can rule from abroad, Madrid says...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed