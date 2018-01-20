Photos of the week ending January 18, 2018

Advert
Two Armed Forces officers guard the entrance to the President’s Residence at San Anton Gardens during the citrus fest on January 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
The islet of Filfla on January 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A group of children are taken on a Segway tour of Dingli Cliffs on January 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A cat relaxes on a bench while pigeons clear up bread scraps from the ground at the Upper Barrakka Garden on January 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man looks out from the Barrakka lift window on January 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A graffiti mural covers the side of a derelict building at White Rocks on January 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Heavy machinery demolishes an illegal factory used to house animals in Balzan on January 17. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man walks along the path at an almost dry Chadwick Lakes on January 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
An aerial shot of Chadwick Lakes taken on January 16, shows how dry they are this year due to the lack of rainfall. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A lady cycles along the path just outside Mosta on January 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Water fills the last part of Chadwick Lakes on January 16, which are considerably dry this year due to the lack of rainfall. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Flowers begin to blossom beneath Mdina on January 16. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is presented with a Valletta 2018 scarf as a gift from the V18 Chairman Jason Micallef on January 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A Woman Lights up Candles in Valletta during a Vigil three months after Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was Murdered on January 16. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Participants at the Citrus fest cover themselves from the rain at San Anton Gardens on January 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Volunteers at the Citrus fest hold up oranges at San Anton Gardens on January 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
The La Vallette band club is decorated with streamers and banners on January 10, in anticipation for the feast of St Paul in Valletta, which is held on February 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Confetti canons, bright lights and a six Million sign are set up to mark the sixth millionth passenger in Malta at the Malta international Airport on January 12. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
