X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, January 20, 2018, 16:52 by Sam Farrugia

Watch: What do you think of Valletta 2018?

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

As Valletta officially assumes the title of European Capital of Culture, Times of Malta asked visitors heading to the city to watch the celebrations what they made of its real significance.

The events kick off on Saturday night, paving the way for a year-long series of cultural activities in Valletta and beyond.

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. St George's Bay tower floors on sale at €7 million to €9m each

  2. Serial fraudster gets yet another jail term

  3. €2.50 for cash withdrawals? EU directive could result in ATM...

  4. Valletta MP to boycott V18 reception in solidarity with residents

  5. 'We want to know who orchestrated Caruana Galizia's murder' -...

  6. Watch: Thousands see Valletta crowned as Europe's Capital of...

  7. ‘Valid reasons’ convince Labour MP to flip vote in fuel station...

  8. Thousands expected in Valletta as the city is crowned Capital...

  9. Labour council votes down motion to return Żonqor land

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed