Preserving the past for the future

Video: Culture Ministry

Several restoration projects have been undertaken in Valletta and around the country to improve the country’s product and deliver a new economic stimulus.

The Culture Ministry said the country’s cultural heritage contributed greatly to Malta’s rich history and acknowledged the importance to preserve certain places due to their significance.

Works, started through the Restoration Directorate, were aimed to ensure that future generations had a legacy to look up to.

Restoration projects in Valletta were carried out on Palazzo Verdelin, Palazzo Ferreria, St John’s Co-Cathedral, Palazzo Castellania and the Church of the Jesuits.

Interventions were also carried out in other locations and include the restoration of St Michael’s Niche in Żurrieq, Mary Magdalene’s Chapel in Dingli, the bastions at Crucifix Hill in Floriana, and the Grunenbergh Battery in Senglea.