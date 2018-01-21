Lights, camera and lots of action: V18 in pictures
Valletta's inauguration as Europe's Capital of Culture provided the perfect evening for many photographers on Saturday night.
The performances were focused around Valletta's four main squares but in reality the city's rich architecture was the ideal backdrop to the projections for V18.
