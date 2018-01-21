Fight the same environment battle with us, or else... PD challenges PN

PD MP Marlene Farrugia had fought the 2017 election alongside the PN.

The Democratic Party has lashed out at the Nationalist Party for what it claims is the lack of collaboration on environmental initiatives.

"Partit Demokratiku requests the support of the other party in Opposition, the Nationalist Party, to support its environmental initiatives - or to otherwise state on which points of policy it disagrees. In this fashion, there can be further scope for collaboration," a statement said.



In December, PD wrote to the Parliamentary Permanent Committee on Environment and Development to revisit the fuel station policy, which it said is slowly destroying our countryside. PD asked the Nationalist Party if it planned to support its initiative to revise this policy.



Furthermore, PD asked the PN to declare where it stands with the controversial development in St George's Bay.

"Partit Demokratiku opposes the land grab that is the ITS project, the threat it poses to heritage buildings in the area, the pressure it will put on infrastructure as well as the adverse effect on residents, the skyline and the country in general."



PD had also suggested Alfred Baldacchino to be the PN's nominee to the Environment Resources Authority - yet, to date, there has been no reply.



Furthermore, Partit Demokratiku asked when the promised negotiations on the Majjistral Park hunting hours will materialise, as nothing on the matter has been heard since.

"Partit Demokratiku calls upon the support of Nationalist Party in its environmental initiatives if it is sincere in its desire to have what it calls a strong Opposition fighting on key moral issues in the interests of the general public."

