X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, January 20, 2018, 17:42

Fight the same environment battle with us, or else... PD challenges PN

No further scope for collaboration if its proposals are ignored

PD MP Marlene Farrugia had fought the 2017 election alongside the PN.

PD MP Marlene Farrugia had fought the 2017 election alongside the PN.

The Democratic Party has lashed out at the Nationalist Party for what it claims is the lack of collaboration on environmental initiatives.

"Partit Demokratiku requests the support of the other party in Opposition, the Nationalist Party, to support its environmental initiatives - or to otherwise state on which points of policy it disagrees. In this fashion, there can be further scope for collaboration," a statement said.

In December, PD wrote to the Parliamentary Permanent Committee on Environment and Development to revisit the fuel station policy, which it said is slowly destroying our countryside. PD asked the Nationalist Party if it planned to support its initiative to revise this policy.

Furthermore, PD asked the PN to declare where it stands with the controversial development in St George's Bay.

"Partit Demokratiku opposes the land grab that is the ITS project, the threat it poses to heritage buildings in the area, the pressure it will put on infrastructure as well as the adverse effect on residents, the skyline and the country in general."

PD had also suggested Alfred Baldacchino to be the PN's nominee to the Environment Resources Authority - yet, to date, there has been no reply.

Furthermore, Partit Demokratiku asked when the promised negotiations on the Majjistral Park hunting hours will materialise, as nothing on the matter has been heard since.

"Partit Demokratiku calls upon the support of Nationalist Party in its environmental initiatives if it is sincere in its desire to have what it calls a strong Opposition fighting on key moral issues in the interests of the general public."

Read: PN coalition agreement 'no longer stands,' new PD leader says

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. St George's Bay tower floors on sale at €7 million to €9m each

  2. Serial fraudster gets yet another jail term

  3. €2.50 for cash withdrawals? EU directive could result in ATM...

  4. Valletta MP to boycott V18 reception in solidarity with residents

  5. 'We want to know who orchestrated Caruana Galizia's murder' -...

  6. Watch: Thousands see Valletta crowned as Europe's Capital of...

  7. ‘Valid reasons’ convince Labour MP to flip vote in fuel station...

  8. Thousands expected in Valletta as the city is crowned Capital...

  9. Labour council votes down motion to return Żonqor land

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed