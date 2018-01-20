Thousands expected in Valletta as the city is crowned Capital of Culture

Teżori Moħbija exhibition at King’s Own Philharmonic Society, Republic Street. Photos: Jonathan Borg

All eyes will be on Valletta on Saturday, as the city takes on the mantle of European Capital of Culture.

Thirty foreign media houses have flown in to cover the launch of the V18 events, which will kick off at 5pm today with an opening ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

From 80,000 to 100,000 people are expected to flock to four main squares in Valletta.

The European Capital of Culture initiative is designed to give cities the opportunity to celebrate their culture on a pan-European platform.

The Capital of Culture crown, introduced in 1985, has been awarded to 58 cities so far.

Valletta was recommended for the 2018 title in October 2012 and formally chosen as a Capital of Culture in May 2013.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

European Capitals of Culture are formally designated four years before they become hosts. The European Commission supports and guides the chosen capital throughout the four years leading up to the event.

The competition for the title starts six years in advance, to give bidding cities enough time to engage with stakeholders and citizens.

Countries are also encouraged to develop an ambitious programme and have all new cultural infrastructure projects ready for the start of the year, according to a European Commission factsheet.

More than 140 projects and 400 events have been planned for Valletta 2018 around three main themes: “Island Stories”, “Future Baroque” and “Voyages.”

Leeuwarden, a city in the Netherlands, will also take on the role of European Capital of Culture on Saturday alongside Valletta.

The city is in a celebratory mood.

The city is aiming to strengthen and connect communities from the same area.

Four Valletta public squares will host a spectacle tonight, with each show being repeated every hour on the hour. The events will be taking place in the Tritons Square, St George’s Square, St John’s Square and Castille Square.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

An after-party organised by dance DJ Tenishia and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will close off the celebrations in St George’s Square.

The after-party will kick off at 11.30pm.

Tonight’s celebration will be the culmination of a week-long series of events that preceded the launch of Valletta 2018.

The Valletta 2018 opening week events were divided into six themes, including music and theatre, sport and history.