€8 million electricity network upgrade

Enemalta is currently upgrading the network supplying electricity to Marsaxlokk, Birżebbuga, the industrial zone at Ħal-Far, and nearby areas.

Through this €8 million project, Enemalta is laying 30 kilometres of high-voltage cables through a seven-kilometre route from the Delimara Power Station towards Marsaxlokk, Qajjenza, Birżebbuġa and Bengħisa, ending at Ħal-Far.

These 33 kV and 11 kV cables will increase the capacity and reliability of the connections to the substations and distribution centres that supply electricity to the consumers in these areas, the company said in a statement.

The project also includes an extension of the Ħal-Far 33 kV distribution centre, which is being reinforced with a new 22.5 MVA transformer and new 33 kV and 11 kV switchgear panels. This upgrade is improving the reliability of this network node whilst providing a twofold increase in the capacity of the area's electricity distribution system. Enemalta said it is therefore also preparing its infrastructure for the additional electricity required by several upcoming investments, including new factories.

Enemalta is also collaborating with Transport Malta and with the respective local councils to lay new layers of asphalt across the entire width of the roads where the works will be taking place.