Żejtun upset Mosta to reach last eight

Żejtun's Johan Castano tries to steer the ball past Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Żejtun Corinthians created the first major upset of the FA Trophy fourth round when they knocked out Premier League side Mosta 2-1 in a dramatic tie at the Hibs Stadium.

Mosta had enjoyed the better start

and on 17 minutes Leozinho showed great footwork to burst into the area but his low drive was deflected past the upright by Zarb.

The Blues came even closer ten minutes later when Dexter Tanti's effort came off the bar.

However, it was Żejtun who took the lead eight minutes from the break when Adam Smeir, who has just joined Żejtun from Rabat, connected to Neil Tabone’s cross and deflecte the ball past Vella.

On the restart, Mosta tried to step up their ante in search of an equaliser but they struggled to pose any danger to the Żejtun goal.

Instead it was Żejtun who threatened to double their lead when Neil Tabone fed substitute Ryan Dalli who fired over.

Mosta finally threatened 15 minutes from time when from a free-kick, Wendel saw his effort saved by the well-positioned Zarb.

Mosta’s hopes of a comeback were killed off three minutes from time when they were harshly reduced to ten men. Zac Brincat was adjudged by referee Ishmael Barbara of elbowing Neil Tabone in an aerial challenge after consulting fourth official Sandro Spiteri much to the chargrin of the Mosta bench.

But Mosta refused to throw in the towel and in stoppage time Leozinho was allowed time and space inside the Żejtun area to beat Zarb with a low drive.

But there was more drama as in the second minute of stoppage time, Albanese found the unmarked Castano who slid the ball past Vella.

There was still time for one last chance for Mosta when from a corner action Maric saw his headded effort cleared off the line by Yessous Camilleri as Żejtun celebrated a fine win.