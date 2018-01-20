Valletta's Saleh treasures Gulf Cup triumph with Oman

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

Raed Saleh is hopeful that his triumphant experience with the Oman national team at the 2017 Gulf Cup of Nations will inspire him to play a leading role for Valletta's quest for domestic honours as the polished midfielder spoke on his participation at the continental championship in Kuwait.

Earlier this month, Saleh formed part of the Oman national team that re-wrote their history books after winning the 2017 Gulf Cup of Nations for just the second time.

In a nerve-wrecking final, they had the better off favourites United Arab Emirates, under the guidance of Italian tactician Alberto Zaccheroni, after a penalty shoot-out and thus avenging their defeat in the 2007 final against the same opponents.

Saleh played the whole regular time and the first 20 minutes of the extra-time in the goalless stalemate against the UAE, putting up one of his best displays throughout the tournament.

Raed Saleh (left) in action for Oman against the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf Cup of Nations final.

"Winning the Gulf Cup championship with my national team means a lot for me and this triumph puts Oman on the map of world football," Saleh told timesofmalta.com.

"It is a remarkable feat for the Omani team and surely it will inject more confidence and motivation ahead of our 2019 Asian Cup commitments."

Saleh believes that winning the Gulf Cup of Nations will prove beneficial for the growth of the game in his nation while it encourages more players to seek professional football in order to develop into better players.

Saleh is optimistic in his national team's chances of raising the bar and aiming to become one of Asia's powerhouses.

"At the moment, I feel that the team is on the rise and within few years I think that we can challenge for a place in the World Cup."

Raed Saleh (left) during a training session with Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The 25-year old midfielder played 15 games and netted five goals for Valletta between league and cup and is tipped as one of the best foreigners in this campaign so far.

"Returning at Valletta with the winners' medal around my neck will definitely inspire me to win more medals in Malta."

Valletta, second in the BOV Premier League with 36 points and one adrift of leaders Balzan, are set to face Pieta' Hotspurs in the last 16 of the FA Trophy on Sunday, at the National Stadium (kick-off: 4pm).